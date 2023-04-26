A pivotal Game 5 showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will take center stage on Wednesday evening. After splitting the first two games, Miami defended its home court and won two straight games at Kaseya Center. On Monday, the Heat beat the Bucks 119-114. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) are out for Miami.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under for total points is 219.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the third week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bucks vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -11.5

Heat vs. Bucks over/under: 219.5 points

Heat vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -600, Miami +430

MIA: The Heat are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

MIL: The Bucks are 16-5-1 ATS in their last 22 Wednesday games

Heat vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler always plays the game with an edge. Butler is relentless in attacking the basket and drawing contact at the rim. The six-time All-Star has been unstoppable in this series and went bonkers in his last contest. On Monday, Butler dropped a franchise-high 56 points with nine boards to secure the win. The Marquette product is leading the team in points (36.5), assists (5), and steals (1.8) in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Forward Caleb Martin is an athletic swingman in the frontcourt. Martin has been a shifty ball-handler and really knows how to space the floor. The Nevada product is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds while shooting 46% from beyond the arc in the postseason. He's scored in double figures in all four games against the Bucks thus far. In Game 4, Martin logged 12 points and nine boards. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo provided a massive boost returning to the floor. Antetokounmpo is an effective and powerful force in the lane as a scorer and rebounder. The seven-time All-Star finishes through contact with ease and does a great job finding passing lanes. In Game 4, Antetokounmpo logged a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. The 28-year-old will be aggressive in this win-or-go-home contest. He's averaged 22.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in 11 elimination games in his career.

Forward Khris Middleton is a smooth three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Middleton excels in the mid-range area and owns the dribble moves to create space from defenders. The Texas A&M product is averaging a team-high 21.5 points in the playoffs. He's also shooting 40% from downtown. In Game 3, Middleton finished with 23 points, six assists, and made three 3-pointers. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 224 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-38 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.