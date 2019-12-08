Heat vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Heat vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Miami 16-6; Chicago 8-15
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Bulls needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards last Friday, winning 112-103. Among those leading the charge for Miami was SF Jimmy Butler, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Butler now has two triple-doubles this season.
Miami's win lifted them to 16-6 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Miami, Chicago rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.57 on average. In other words, the Heat will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84
