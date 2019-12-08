Heat vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Miami 16-6; Chicago 8-15

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Bulls needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 100-98.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards last Friday, winning 112-103. Among those leading the charge for Miami was SF Jimmy Butler, who dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. Butler now has two triple-doubles this season.

Miami's win lifted them to 16-6 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-15. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Miami, Chicago rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.57 on average. In other words, the Heat will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Chicago.