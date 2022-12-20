The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at FTX Arena. The Heat are 16-15 overall and 9-6 at home, while Chicago is 11-18 overall and 4-11 on the road. The Bulls defeated the Heat in their lone matchup earlier this season which ended a four-game win streak by Miami in the head-to-head series.

Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Heat -4.5

Heat vs. Bulls over/under: 223 points

Heat vs. Bulls money line: Miami -195, Chicago +162

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, winning 111-101. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points along with five rebounds.

It was the fourth straight victory for Miami and the first of those that came by more than five points. Butler is one of three players averaging at least 20 points per game, along with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. But the Heat aren't getting much scoring help elsewhere as the team ranks 29th in points per game (108.1). Kyle Lowry (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable for Tuesday with Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago found itself the reluctant recipient of an unpleasant 150-126 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists.

While Miami has won four straight, Chicago has now lost four straight -- the first two came in overtime and the last two were by at least 23 points each. DeRozan leads the team with 25.9 PPG while Zach LaVine is adding 21.8 PPG. But Nikola Vucevic is the only other player averaging in double-figures for the Bulls who rank 22nd in offensive efficiency after being 13th last year.

How to make Bulls vs. Heat picks

