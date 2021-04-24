The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 31-29 overall and 17-13 at home, while Chicago is 25-34 overall and 13-16 on the road. The Heat have won the last three matchups between the teams.

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Bulls +4.5

Heat vs. Bulls over-under: 206 points

Heat vs. Bulls money line: Miami -185, Chicago +165



What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago coasted to a 108-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and tied a season high with 16 rebounds. The Bulls have won three of their past four games. Chicago is one game behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Vucevic is averaging 23.9 points and 11.3 rebounds in 16 games since being acquired by Chicago. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) will miss his sixth consecutive game on Saturday. He is averaging 27.5 points per game. Patrick Williams (heel) is probable for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami lost 118-103 to the Hawks on Friday. Atlanta won handily despite being without two of its top players, Trae Young (ankle) and Clint Capela (back). The Heat only scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Miami is one game behind the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks had 19 fast break points, while the Heat had six on Friday. Duncan Robinson missed eight of 10 3-point attempts. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 21 points. Bam Adebayo had three rebounds, well below his season average of 9.2.

