The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 32-29 overall and 18-13 at home, while Chicago is 25-35 overall and 13-17 on the road. The Heat have won the last four games between the teams.

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Bulls over-under: 206 points

Heat vs. Bulls money line: Miami -345, Chicago +205



What you need to know about the Heat

In the first of consecutive games between the teams on Saturday, the Heat downed Chicago, 106-101. Bam Adebayo posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 assists in addition to six rebounds. Duncan Robinson made his first four 3-pointers and 7 of 15 from beyond the arc en route to a 23-point performance. Miami occupies the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 20 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday. Kendrick Nunn made a pair of free throws with 12.7 seconds left to ensure the win. Miami has won four of its past five games. Nunn (elbow) and Tyler Herro (foot) are questionable for Monday's game. Andre Iguodala (hip) is out.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 boards along with six assists on Saturday. Coby White had 31 points and five assists in addition to five boards. The Bulls have lost two of their past three games and seven of 10. They are two games behind the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls erased a 24-point deficit on Saturday but could not complete the comeback. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) will miss his seventh consecutive game on Monday. Chicago is 3-3 in the six games LaVine has sat out prior to Monday. In 33 career games against the Heat, Vucevic has recorded 19 double-doubles.

