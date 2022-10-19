The Miami Heat will try to build on another deep playoff run when they face the Chicago Bulls in their season opener on Wednesday night. Miami is opening the season with a four-game homestand that includes an Eastern Conference finals rematch with Boston on Friday night. Chicago is coming off a promising campaign, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Heat vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 216.5.

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Heat -7.5

Heat vs. Bulls over/under: 216.5 points

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has dominated Chicago in recent years, winning 11 of the last 13 meetings. The Heat swept all four games last year, winning the final three games by an average of 19 points. They are led by All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who averaged 21.4 points per game last season, nearly leading his team to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

Guard Tyler Herro received a four-year, $130 million contract extension after winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season. Herro is part of a Miami lineup that includes Butler, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo. Miami is 10-3 in its last 13 home games, while Chicago went 2-8 in its final 10 games last season.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has momentum entering the season after returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 before exiting in the first round against Milwaukee. The Bulls are going to be without injured point guard Lonzo Ball, but they still have an All-Star trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu is expected to start in Ball's place on Wednesday night.

Dosunmu played in 77 games last season, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, starting 40 of those games. Power forward Patrick Williams was limited to 17 games last season due to a wrist injury, but he's expected to start in this game. The Bulls are going to be motivated to pick up a win against a team that they have struggled with over the last few seasons.

