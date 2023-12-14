We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 14-10 overall and 6-4 at home, while Chicago is 9-16 overall and 2-9 on the road. The two franchises split their first two meetings this season, with Chicago winning 102-97 as 2-point underdogs on Nov. 18 at home, while Miami won 118-100 as 1.5-point favorites in its building.

The Heat are now 6-4 against the Bulls both straight up and against the spread in their last 10 meetings and are 11-3 against the number this season, while Chicago is 10-14 ATS. Miami is favored by 4 points in the latest Heat vs. Bulls odds, and the over/under is 216 points.

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Heat -4

Heat vs. Bulls over/under: 216 points

Heat vs. Bulls money line: Heat: -174, Bulls: +146

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls fell 114-106 to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Chicago's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Coby White, who scored 27 points to go along with eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds.

White has now scored at least 23 points in five of his last six games to raise his scoring average to 16.7 points per game, and he's shooting a career-best 43.2% from the 3-point line. He's taken on a more significant role in the offense with Zach LaVine out (foot), and he'll need to continue to score efficiently for Chicago to remain competitive. See which team to pick.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104 on Wednesday. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 23 points thanks to a 6-of-9 night from the 3-point line, and Jimmy Butler secured a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Jaime Jaquez Jr. also had a big game off the bench, with 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

The Heat will be without three significant pieces of their rotation, with Bam Adebayo nursing a hip injury, Tyler Herro battling an ankle injury and Josh Richardson fighting an illness. That will force players like Jaquez, Jamal Cain and Thomas Bryant to continue giving Miami effective minutes. See which team to pick.

Key Betting Info

The Heat will be relying on another big game from Butler to pull off a victory. For the season, Butler has averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Some of the angles the model is balancing are:

The Heat are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games when at home.

The Bulls are 3-6 against the spread in their last 9 games as the road underdog.

The Bulls are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games when on the road.

