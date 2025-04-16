The No. 10 seed Miami Heat match up against the No. 9 seed Chicago Bulls in a 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament game on Wednesday in the Eastern Conference. The winner of this game will advance to play the loser of the 7/8 contest between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that next contest will secure the No. 8 seed and play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Bulls ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. On April 13, Chicago beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-102. Meanwhile, the Heat are coming off a 119-118 loss to the Washington Wizards in the season finale.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from United Center in Chicago. Chicago is the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Bulls odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. The Bulls are -116 money-line favorites, while the Heat are -103 underdogs. Before locking in any Bulls vs. Heat picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 156-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Bulls:

Heat vs. Bulls spread: Chicago -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. Bulls over/under: 219.5 points

Heat vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -116, Miami -103

MIA: The Heat are 38-43-1 against the spread this season

CHI: The Bulls are 43-37-2 against the spread this season

Heat vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine

Heat vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bulls can cover

Guard Coby White is an athletic playmaker. He can create his own shot with no hesitation and be a floor spacer. White logs 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He has compiled 28-plus points in three of his last six games. On April 6 against the Hornets, White finished with 37 points, five assists, and went 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Guard Josh Giddey joins White in the backcourt and is another valuable playmaker. This season, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. The 22-year-old has finished with more than 10 assists in four of his last five games, including a triple-double in two of his last three games. Back on April 9 against the Heat, Giddey had 28 points, 16 rebounds and 11 dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Heat can cover

Guard Tyler Herro is a smooth three-level scorer for the Heat. Herro led the team in scoring (23.9) with 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also knocking down 37.5% from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product has totaled more than 30 points in two of his last four games. In the April 9 battle against the Bulls, he had 30 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a two-way threat in the frontcourt. He logs 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. The 27-year-old had 38 double-doubles this season. In his previous outing, Adebayo had 23 points and 12 boards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Heat vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Heat vs. Bulls and is leaning Under the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Heat vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Bulls spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.