Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Miami
Current Records: Cleveland 17-31; Miami 25-24
What to Know
The Miami Heat's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET April 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a loss.
Miami beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Thursday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 22 points and eight assists along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Cleveland's and the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Cleveland was thoroughly outmatched 56-38 in the second half. The Cavaliers ended up on the wrong side of a painful 114-94 walloping at the Sixers' hands. Point guard Collin Sexton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points.
The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Miami is now 25-24 while Cleveland sits at 17-31. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami comes into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. Less enviably, the Cavaliers are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.7 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 16, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Feb 24, 2020 - Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92