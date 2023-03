Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Miami

Current Records: Cleveland 42-26; Miami 35-32

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Miami-Dade Arena at 8 p.m. ET Friday. They should still be riding high after a win, while the Miami Heat will be looking to right the ship.

Miami is out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. The Cavaliers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat, sneaking past 104-100. Having forecasted a close victory for Cleveland, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their point guard Darius Garland, who had 25 points and seven assists.

Cleveland is now 42-26 while Miami sits at 35-32. Cleveland is 25-16 after wins this season, and Miami is 18-13 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Cleveland.