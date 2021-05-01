The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 21-42 overall and 12-18 at home, while the Heat are 33-30 overall and 14-16 on the road. Miami has dominated the matchup of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings straight up and covering the spread in eight of those 10 games.

However, neither team has been profitable against the spread with the Heat at 28-34 against the number while the Cavaliers are 24-39. Miami is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 208.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Heat -11.5

Heat vs. Cavaliers over-under: 208.5 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Heat -700, Cavaliers +500



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers took a tough 122-93 loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday. Cleveland was down 91-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Cleveland was point guard Collin Sexton (22 points).

Washington forced Cleveland into a staggering 24 turnovers during the loss and that's been an issue for the Cavaliers all season. Cleveland ranks 29th in both turnovers per game (15.5) and 29th in turnover percentage (14.0) and the Cavs will have to take better care of the basketball on Saturday against a Miami defense that ranks third in defensive turnover percentage (13.9).

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami won 116-111 against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. It was another big night for Miami small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 29 points and six assists along with eight rebounds.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cavaliers are worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.8 on average. The Heat's defense ranks third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.2 on average.

How to make Heat vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Heat spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.