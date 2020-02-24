Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Miami Heat will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Heat, who knocked off Cleveland in Miami 124-105 on Saturday, are 36-20 overall, while Cleveland is 15-41 overall. Miami is also 30-25-1 against the spread, while Cleveland is 24-30-2 against the number. The Cavs have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds list Miami as a six-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 222, down half a point from the opening line.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Heat -6

Heat vs. Cavaliers over-under: 222 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Miami -254, Cleveland +207

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat have beaten the Cavaliers eight consecutive times. Jimmy Butler missed the win over Cleveland on Saturday due to personal reasons and isn't expected to be in the lineup on Monday.

The Heat rolled on without him, scoring a franchise-record 82 points in the first half. They made 15 of 17 shots in the second quarter while outscoring the Cavs 44-20. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points. Miami had come in with five losses in six games.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 19 points in the loss to the Heat on Saturday. Kevin Love sat out for the second time in the past three games because of an Achilles issue. It was their first loss under interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the Cavs had won his debut.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Heat picks

