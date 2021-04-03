The Miami Heat will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat are 25-24 overall and 13-12 at home, while Cleveland is 17-31 overall and 6-18 on the road. The Heat won the first meeting of the season,113-98 on March 16.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Thursday. Jimmy Butler had 22 points and eight assists along with six rebounds. The Heat have won three consecutive games after losing six straight. Miami scored 27 points off 20 Warriors turnovers.

Victor Oladipo made his Miami debut on Thursday and had six points, five assists and three rebounds. Goran Dragic (back) was rested vs. Golden State but he is expected to play on Saturday. The Heat rank third in the league in points allowed per game, with only 107.2 on average. Butler had 28 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting with the Cavaliers this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers were easily handled by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in a 114-94 loss. Cleveland was outscored 56-38 in the second half. Collin Sexton had 24 points. The Cavs have lost four consecutive games and 10 of 13.

Cleveland is scoring the fewest points per game in the league, with only 102.7 on average. The Cavaliers have scored fewer than 100 points in each of their four recent losses. Jarrett Allen (concussion), Larry Nance Jr. (illness) and Dylan Windler (knee) are out for Saturday's game.

