The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat are set to meet at the Kaseya Center on Friday in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders. Miami is 12-9 overall and 5-3 at home, while Cleveland is 12-9 overall and 6-3 on the road. Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Cleveland, while Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are out for Miami.

Tipoff is 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 2 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is set at 219.5 points.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavs -2

Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 219.5 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavs -131, Heat +111

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland hit a dozen more 3-pointers than the Magic on the way to a 121-111 victory on Wednesday, making it back-to-back wins for the Cavs. The Cavaliers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Mitchell, who scored 35 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists and Darius Garland, who scored 26 points and had nine assists.

Though Cleveland is playing better overall with two straight and four out of five wins, the Cavs haven't been a great team to bet on this season. They are just 8-13 ATS overall and they have a 4-10 mark ATS when favored.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Toronto on Wednesday, taking the game 112-103. The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many several turning in solid performances. Perhaps most notable among them was Caleb Martin, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

With multiple top scorers down with injuries, Martin has stepped up, averaging 21 points per game in December thus far. That's helped take some of the scoring load off Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season.

How to make Heat vs. Cavaliers picks

