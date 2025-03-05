Division leaders clash when the Miami Heat battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. Miami is coming off a 106-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday, while Cleveland cruised past Chicago 139-117 on Tuesday. The Heat (29-31), first in the Southeast Division, have won three of their last four games. The Cavaliers (51-10), first in the Central Division and the top seed in the East, have won 11 in a row.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams split the first two matchups this season, with Cleveland winning the last meeting, 126-106 at Miami on Jan. 29. The Cavaliers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Heat odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -10.5



Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 227 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -526, Miami +394

MIA: The Heat are 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 6-3-1 ATS in the past 10 games



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been the Cavaliers' sparkplug. In Friday's 123-116 win over the Boston Celtics, he poured in 41 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds. He had 33 points, six assists and two rebounds in a 129-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 23. In 31.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Point guard Darius Garland has reached double-digit scoring in all but four games he has played this season. In 30.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals. In Friday's win at Boston, he scored 20 points, while adding seven assists and three rebounds. He had 18 points, nine assists and three steals in a 110-97 win at Brooklyn on Feb. 20. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Point guard Tyler Herro powers the Miami offense. In 58 games, all starts, he is averaging 23.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.6 minutes. He has registered nine double-doubles on the year, including a 24-point, 10-assist and three-steal effort in a 131-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 26. He scored 29 points and added seven assists and three rebounds in a 125-120 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Center Bam Adebayo is coming off a double-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in Monday's win over Washington. He scored 30 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in a 116-112 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. He has recorded 31 double-doubles and one triple-double on the year. In 58 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

