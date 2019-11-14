Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 14 predictions from computer model on 6-2 run

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a standalone game on Thursday evening. The Heat enter this contest coming off a home win over the Pistons, while the Cavs look to avenge a close-fought road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Miami will be short-handed in this match-up, with Justise Winslow (concussion) already ruled out and both Goran Dragic (illness) and Tyler Herro (ankle) listed as questionable. On the Cleveland side, there are a handful of peripheral injury concerns, including questionable listings for Kevin Porter Jr. (hip) and Matthew Dellavedova (calf). Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list the Heat as 3.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215 in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Cavaliers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows that the Heat are the better team on paper, headlined by the presence of Butler. Miami is 5-2 when the All-Star swingman suits up this season and Butler is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game to lead the way for Miami.

Butler isn't alone, though, as he is flanked by a talented roster. The absence of Winslow has to be noted in that it reduces some of Miami's flexibility, but rookie Kendrick Nunn is averaging 16.9 points per game through 10 contests and the Heat have an impressive option at center in Bam Adebayo. The Heat are also a stellar defensive group, with a top-five unit in the NBA in terms of defensive rating and a stark lack of weaknesses for any opponent to attack.

Just because the Heat have a few edges doesn't mean Miami will cover the Heat vs. Cavaliers spread on Thursday.

The model is also aware that Cleveland's frontcourt pairing of Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson has been devastatingly effective this season. Love is back to his old ways, averaging 18.5 points and 12.9 rebounds with strong overall efficiency, while Thompson is enjoying a bounce-back season. It remains to be seen as to how sustainable Thompson's performance is, but the veteran center is putting up 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest and bringing an impressive level of energy on the defensive end.

Cleveland also has real talent on the perimeter, with leading scorer Collin Sexton producing 18.7 points per game. The Cavaliers will need contributions from supporting pieces like Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Darius Garland, but there is enough firepower to stick around. Beyond that, Cleveland's defense is vastly improved under the leadership of new head coach John Beilein and there is reason to believe that the Cavs could slow Miami's below-average offense.

