Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 35-13; Miami 26-22

What to Know

The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while the Celtics will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored Boston on Monday, but luck did not. The contest between Boston and the Orlando Magic was not particularly close, with Boston falling 113-98. Power forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, sneaking past 100-96. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 18 points in addition to five steals.

The Celtics are now 35-13 while Miami sits at 26-22. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the game with 118.1 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Miami is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Boston have won 24 out of their last 39 games against Miami.