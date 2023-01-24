Who's Playing
Boston @ Miami
Current Records: Boston 35-13; Miami 26-22
What to Know
The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 24 at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a victory, while the Celtics will be looking to get back in the win column.
The point spread favored Boston on Monday, but luck did not. The contest between Boston and the Orlando Magic was not particularly close, with Boston falling 113-98. Power forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, sneaking past 100-96. The Heat's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and had 18 points in addition to five steals.
The Celtics are now 35-13 while Miami sits at 26-22. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Boston enters the game with 118.1 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Miami is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Boston have won 24 out of their last 39 games against Miami.
- Dec 02, 2022 - Miami 120 vs. Boston 116
- Nov 30, 2022 - Boston 134 vs. Miami 121
- Oct 21, 2022 - Boston 111 vs. Miami 104
- May 29, 2022 - Boston 100 vs. Miami 96
- May 27, 2022 - Miami 111 vs. Boston 103
- May 25, 2022 - Boston 93 vs. Miami 80
- May 23, 2022 - Boston 102 vs. Miami 82
- May 21, 2022 - Miami 109 vs. Boston 103
- May 19, 2022 - Boston 127 vs. Miami 102
- May 17, 2022 - Miami 118 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 30, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 31, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 04, 2021 - Boston 95 vs. Miami 78
- May 11, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Boston 121
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 130 vs. Boston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 109
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 101
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95