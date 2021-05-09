The Miami Heat are clinging to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will square off with the team right behind them when they visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. It is the first of two meetings in three days between the Heat and Celtics, who are trying to avoid finishing in seventh place and winding up in the play-in tournament. Winners of four of its last five games, Miami (36-31) is only a half-game behind fifth-place Atlanta and one ahead of Boston (35-32), which lost a six-game series to the Heat in last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden. William Hill Sportsbook lists this game as a pick'em, while the over-under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds.

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Pick'em

Heat vs. Celtics over-under: 221.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -110, Miami -110

MIA: Miami is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine meetings against Boston

BOS: The Celtics are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

Why the Heat can cover



The tandem of forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo rank 1-2 in many of the key categories for Miami, averaging a combined 40.5 points, 16.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists and 3.3 steals. Adebayo was a nightmare for the Celtics in the Heat's six-game win in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. He registered four double-doubles and capped off the superb series by scoring 32 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in the clinching victory.

Third-leading scorer Tyler Herro returned from a six-game absence due to a foot injury to score 27 points off the bench in Friday night's win. He also was a nemesis for the Celtics in the postseason series, averaging 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Fellow reserve Goran Dragic, who averaged 20.5 points in that playoff win over Boston, has picked it up at the offensive end by averaging 20.0 points in his last three contests.

Why the Celtics can cover

Leading scorer Jayson Tatum had averaged nearly 39 points in his previous four games before one of his worst outings of the season on Friday at Chicago, when he was limited to nine points and misfired on all seven 3-point attempts. He scored 27 points in Boston's two-point victory at Miami on Jan. 6 and averaged 26.5 points and 9.8 rebounds in last season's conference finals vs. the Heat. Tatum is averaging 42.7 points in his last three home games.

Point guard Kemba Walker returned from a four-game injury absence in spectacular fashion, tying his season high with 32 points at Orlando on Wednesday before eclipsing it two nights later with a 33-point effort at Chicago. It was the third 30-point performance in five games for Walker, who has buried 24 3-pointers in that span. Forward Evan Fournier also has elevated his play of late, averaging 18.7 points over the past three games.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

