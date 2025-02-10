The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics on Monday in an Eastern Conference clash and the Heat will finally have their reinforcements after trading Jimmy Butler away at the NBA trade deadline. Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell were all part of the return for Butler in a five-team deal and all three are expected to make their debuts tonight. Miami is 25-25 on the season and sits seventh in the East standings while Boston is 37-16 and currently occupies second.

Tipoff from the Kaseya Center in Miami is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The visiting team is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds and the over/under is 217.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -6.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 217.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -242, Miami +198

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is coming off a 102-86 loss to the Nets on Friday while shorthanded and has now lost eight of its last 13 games. Terry Rozier led the team with 20 points off the bench in the loss and Bam Adebayo had 18 points and eight rebounds while Kel'el Ware had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

It was a difficult shooting night for the Heat, as they hit just 35.6% from the floor as a team. However, the addition of Wiggins, who will wear Butler's former No. 22, should help give the team a needed boost offensively.

Why the Celtics can cover

Meanwhile, everything went the Celtics' way against the Knicks on Saturday as they made off with a 131-104 win. Jayson Tatum had 40 points in addition to six rebounds in the victory. Payton Pritchard was another standout, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points.

Boston has covered the spread in five of its last six against Miami, including a comfortable cover as 9.5-point favorites on Dec. 2. Jaylen Brown led the team with 29 points in that victory and Pritchard had another 25-point performance off the bench.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Boston vs. Miami 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

