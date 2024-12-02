Teams looking to rebound from Sunday night losses meet when the Miami Heat battle the Boston Celtics in an NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. Miami dropped a 119-116 decision at Toronto, while Boston fell 115-111 at Cleveland. The Heat (9-9), who have won four of six, are 5-5 on the road this season. The Celtics (16-4), who had a seven-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, are 7-2 on their home court. Boston shooting guard Jaylen Brown missed Sunday's game due to an illness and his status is uncertain for Monday.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 10-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 114-76 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 220.5 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Boston -478, Miami +364

MIA: The Heat are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

Heat vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Heat vs. Celtics streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum helps power the Boston offense. He is coming off a 33-point, eight-rebound and four-assist effort in the loss at Cleveland. He posted a double-double in Friday's 138-129 win over the Chicago Bulls. In that game, he scored 35 points and added 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. Entering play on Sunday, he was averaging 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.3 minutes.

Center Kristaps Porzingis has returned to the Celtics lineup from injury and has made an impact in three games. In Sunday's loss at Cleveland, he scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made three steals in 32 minutes. He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes. He is connecting on 50% of his shots from the floor, including 33% from 3-point range, and 80% from the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Veteran point guard Tyler Herro has reached double-digit scoring in all 18 games this season. He has registered two double-doubles, including a 24-point and 11-assist effort in a 135-122 loss at Denver on Nov. 8. He is coming off a 31-point, four-rebound and three-assist performance in Sunday's loss to the Raptors. For the season, he is averaging 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.1 minutes.

Also helping power the Heat is small forward Jimmy Butler. He scored 26 points and added six assists in Friday's 121-111 win over Toronto, and scored 17 points and added five rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Raptors. He scored a season-high 33 points and added nine rebounds and six assists in a 123-118 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 24. For the season, he is averaging 19 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. Celtics 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 222 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 114-76 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.