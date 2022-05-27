The Boston Celtics look to advance to NBA Finals when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night. Boston has won two straight games, including a 93-80 win on Wednesday to build a 3-2 lead in this 2022 NBA playoff series. Miami will be hungry in this win-or-go-home contest. Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are all questionable for Miami. Boston lists Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams III (knee) as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Boston is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Celtics odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 201. Before locking in any Celtics vs. Heat picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 87-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's NBA picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Boston -8.5

Heat vs. Celtics over-under: 201 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Miami +350, Boston -450

Heat vs. Celtics tickets: See tickets at StubHub

MIA: The Heat are 20-10 ATS this season as underdogs

BOS: The Celtics are 5-3 ATS against the Heat this season



Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a phenomenal scoring outlet in the frontcourt. Tatum's offensive game is polished with a variety of ways to get a bucket. The Duke product has stellar footwork with an excellent back-to-the-basket game. Tatum is also a solid rebounder and passer. He leads the team in scoring (26.9) along with 6.3 rebounds and six assists per game. In the Game 5 win, Tatum provided 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Center Al Horford has been sound producer down low for Boston. Horford is a power player who is fearless on the court. The Florida product has been a force on the boards but can space the floor if needed with a solid perimeter jumper. Horford averages 12.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. In his last outing, he finished with 16 points, seven boards and five assists.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is a top-end producer on both sides of the court. Butler has a smooth mid-range jumper with the ability to attack the lane with regularity. The Marquette product knows to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line. He also plays terrific defense and has a knack for steals. Butler has struggled these past three games but has the ability to have a big outing. He leads the team in scoring (25.6), assists (4.6) and steals (2).

Center Bam Adebayo can be a dominant and physical force in the paint. Adebayo has the strength to bully defenders down low with his soft touch around the rim. The 2020 All-Star is a great leaper who's a threat for alley-oops and putbacks. Adebayo averages 14.7 points with a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. The Kentucky product has recorded two double-doubles in his last three games.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 205 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model's NBA playoff picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.