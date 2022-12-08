Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 14-12; Miami 11-14
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Clippers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 116-111. Los Angeles was up 32-14 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Reggie Jackson, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with 5-for-20 shooting.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Miami on Tuesday, but luck did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 116-96 punch to the gut against the Detroit Pistons. This game was a close 50-47 at the break, but unfortunately for Miami it sure didn't stay that way. Point guard Tyler Herro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 34 points and six assists.
The losses put Los Angeles at 14-12 and the Heat at 11-14. The Clippers are 6-5 after losses this season, Miami 6-7.
Odds
The Heat are a 4.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 14 games against Miami.
