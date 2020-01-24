Heat vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-14; Miami 31-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. They strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.58 points per game.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 102-95 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Clippers were up 60-41 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Miami Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 134-129 win over the Washington Wizards. It was another big night for SF Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with seven boards.

Los Angeles is now 31-14 while Miami sits at 31-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is stumbling into the game with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Los Angeles, Miami comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.59

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.