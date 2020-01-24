Heat vs. Clippers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Heat vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 31-14; Miami 31-13
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to AmericanAirlines Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. They strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.58 points per game.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Los Angeles had to settle for a 102-95 loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Clippers were up 60-41 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Miami Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 134-129 win over the Washington Wizards. It was another big night for SF Jimmy Butler, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes along with seven boards.
Los Angeles is now 31-14 while Miami sits at 31-13. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles is stumbling into the game with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Los Angeles, Miami comes into the matchup boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.8.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.59
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.
- Jan 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Miami 121 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Dec 16, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 05, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Miami 98
- Feb 07, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Miami 93
- Jan 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Miami 90
