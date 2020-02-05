Heat vs. Clippers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The Clippers are finally healthy, as both Paul George and Patrick Beverley played without a minutes restriction their last time out. Miami is dealing with a few injuries still, as starting big man Meyers Leonard (ankle) won't play, and bench spark plugs Tyler Herro (foot) and Justise Winslow (back) will join him on the sideline.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points is 223 in the latest Heat vs. Clippers odds.

Heat vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -6.5

Heat vs. Clippers over-under: 223 points

Heat vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -270, Miami +230

MIA: The Heat are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games against the Clippers.

LAC: Los Angeles is just 3-5 ATS when playing in the Staples Center in 2020.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model is well aware that the Clippers have been the far superior team this season, even while playing shorthanded for most of it. Los Angeles handed Miami its second home loss of the season when these two teams faced off in South Beach just over a week ago, and that game was played without Paul. In that meeting, Leonard recorded his first career triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Montrezl Harrell also had a strong showing in Los Angeles' victory over the Heat, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Heat have certainly had an impressive season, ranking in the top half of the league in offensive and defensive efficiency as well as scoring differential. However, the Clippers rank ahead of Miami in all three categories. Despite George and Leonard missing a combined 33 games, Los Angeles is still sixth in the NBA in point differential this season.

Why the Heat can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Clippers vs. Heat spread. That's because Miami has tons of momentum after back-to-back statement wins in its past two games. Both wins came against Eastern Conference playoff teams, with the most recent being a 31-point drubbing of the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler hung 38 points on his former team and only needed 29 minutes to do so. First-time All-Star Bam Adebayo came just two rebounds short of a triple-double, and he'll play a big factor on Wednesday against a Clippers team that allowed him to record 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists the last time the two teams squared off.

Another big factor for Miami is the return of a healthy Goran Dragic for this game. Both Dragic and Kendrick Nunn missed their game against L.A. in January, but are all-systems-go for Wednesday's rematch. Dragic is coming off of a 24-point performance against Philadelphia, and he could do a lot of damage in this matchup. The Clippers have allowed the fifth-most points per possession to opposing pick and roll ball handlers this season, and Dragic is Miami's leading pick and roll scorer, in spite of playing a bench role and missing several games.

