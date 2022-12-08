The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers meet in a cross-conference NBA matchup on Thursday. The Heat are 11-14 overall and 8-5 at home this season. The Clippers travel to Miami and bring a record above .500 in road tilts, though L.A. is on the second night of a back-to-back with travel. The Clippers have an uncertain injury report for the second game in as many nights. The Heat are listing Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) as questionable, while Gabe Vincent (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 5-point favorite at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Heat odds.

Clippers vs. Heat spread: Heat -5

Clippers vs. Heat over/under: 213.5 points

Clippers vs. Heat money line: Heat -205, Clippers +170

LAC: The Clippers are 2-3 against the spread with no rest between games

MIA The Heat are 3-9-1 against the spread at home

Why the Clippers can cover



L.A. is facing a tough challenge on the second night of a back-to-back set with travel, but the Clippers can lean on an excellent defense. The Clippers are in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up fewer than 1.1 points per possession this season. Opponents are making fewer than 46% of shot attempts against the Clippers, a top-five mark in the NBA, and L.A. is in the top ten of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed and 2-point accuracy allowed.

The Clippers do a good job preventing free throw attempts, giving up fewer than 22 per game, and L.A. is above-average in defensive rebound rate at more than 72%. Miami is shooting only 44.9% from the field, No. 27 in the NBA, and the Heat are below the league average in 2-point shooting, 3-point shooting, assists, and free throw attempts. The Clippers are giving up fewer than 49 points in the paint per game, and L.A. can take solace in making life difficult on opponents.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's defense is well-coached and sound. The Heat give up only 111.3 points per 100 possessions, and Miami has clear and notable strengths. Miami leads the NBA in free throw prevention, giving up only 19.2 attempts per game. The Heat also lead the league in points allowed in the paint (45.4 per game), with Miami landing in the top eight in turnover creation (16.0 per game) and fast break points allowed (12.6 per game).

The Heat are in the top 10 of the NBA in steals (7.6 per game), defensive rebound rate (73.0%), and second-chance points allowed (13.2 per game), while L.A. is struggling on offense. The Clippers are scoring only 1.08 points per possession, a bottom-five mark in the NBA, and L.A. is below-average in assist creation and turnover prevention on offense. With Miami also shooting 84.0% at the free throw line and committing only 14.0 turnovers per game on offense, the Heat can play the math game with effectiveness.

