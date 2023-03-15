Who's Playing

Memphis @ Miami

Current Records: Memphis 41-26; Miami 37-33

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Miami-Dade Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Memphis and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Grizzlies wrapped it up with a 104-88 win on the road. Memphis' shooting guard Desmond Bane did his thing and had 23 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 119-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Memphis up to 41-26 and the Heat to 37-33. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.80%, which places them first in the league. As for Miami, they rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 109.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida

Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.