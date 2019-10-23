Heat vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Last Season Records: Miami 39-43; Memphis 33-49

What to Know

Miami is 6-2 against Memphis since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Miami and Memphis are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Heat (39-43), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Memphis struggled last year, too, ending up 33-49.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami was second best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 105.9 on average. Less enviably, Memphis ranked worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 103.5 on average. They might struggle to break 100 if these numbers still hold up.

The Heat have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Miami have won six out of their last eight games against Memphis.