Heat vs. Grizzlies: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Last Season Records: Miami 39-43; Memphis 33-49
What to Know
Miami is 6-2 against Memphis since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Miami and Memphis are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Heat (39-43), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, Memphis struggled last year, too, ending up 33-49.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami was second best in points allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 105.9 on average. Less enviably, Memphis ranked worst with respect to points per game last season, where the squad accrued only 103.5 on average. They might struggle to break 100 if these numbers still hold up.
The Heat have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Over/Under: 208
Series History
Miami have won six out of their last eight games against Memphis.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Memphis 108
- Dec 14, 2018 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97
- Feb 24, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Memphis 82
- Nov 26, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Miami 107
- Nov 25, 2016 - Miami 90 vs. Memphis 81
- Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 99 vs. Miami 90
- Dec 13, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97
