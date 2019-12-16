Heat vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 16 predictions from advanced computer

The Miami Heat will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. Memphis is 9-17 overall and 4-11 at home, while Miami is 19-7 overall and 8-6 on the road. The Heat have won seven of their past eight games. After snapping a three-game losing streak, the Grizzlies have won three of their past four games. Miami is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Memphis prevailed over Washington 128-111 on Saturday. Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former had 27 points and the latter had a season-high 25 points. Clarke leads all NBA rookies in field goal percentage with a 65 percent mark. He made 11 of 14 shots from the field.

The Grizzlies established season highs for points in the paint (70) and scoring total from the reserves (59 points).

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Saturday, winning 122-118 over Dallas. Bam Adebayo put Miami in front for stay on his dunk with 1:15 remaining in overtime and had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double in three games.

Justise Winslow (back) and Goran Dragic (groin) missed the win over Dallas and both have been ruled out for Monday's game.

