The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 26-24 overall and 14-12 at home, while Memphis is 24-23 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Grizzlies have won two straight games over the Heat, including an 89-85 victory on Mar. 1.

Miami is favored by five points in the latest Heat vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.

Heat vs. Grizzlies spread: Heat -5

Heat vs. Grizzlies over-under: 216 points

Heat vs. Grizzlies money line: Miami -200, Memphis +175



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, 16-100 win on the road. Dillon Brooks (17 points), Jonas Valanciunas (16 points), Grayson Allen (15 points), and Brandon Clarke (15 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. Memphis has won three of its past four games. The Grizzlies have won five of seven road games vs. Eastern Conference opponents.

Memphis leads the NBA in points in the paint (55.6 per game). The Grizzlies also lead the league in points off turnovers (19.4). Brandon Clarke (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami eased past the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday, 115-101. Jimmy Butler posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists in addition to six boards, and Bam Adebayo also recorded a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists. The Heat have won four consecutive games. Miami had 35 assists and have won eight of nine games in which they have totaled 30-plus assists.

Butler has 10 double-figure rebound games this season, the most in his career. Duncan Robinson has averaged 17.5 points while shooting 54.5 percent (30-of-55) from 3-point range over his past six games. Miami is holding opponents to just 40.1 points in the paint, the lowest in the NBA.

