The Atlanta Hawks had to scrap and claw just to reach the playoffs, and now, we're seeing just why that was. The Miami Heat blew them out in Game 1 of their first-round series. Game 2 was far closer, but a 45-point outing by Heat star Jimmy Butler crushed any notions the Hawks might have had of tying the series 1-1. The Eastern Conference's best regular-season team has thus far asserted its dominance in the playoffs.

The Hawks know the numbers. No team has ever won a playoff series down 3-0, and Atlanta likely has no intention of trying to become the first. If it's going to win this thing, it has to start in Game 3. Here's everything you need to know going into Atlanta's last gasp at saving its season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

When: Friday, April 22 | 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22 | 7 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN | Live stream: FuboTV

ESPN | FuboTV Odds: ATL +100; MIA -120; O/U 221.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Heat: Game 1 belonged to Duncan Robinson and his eight 3-pointers. Game 2 was Butler's. This is the way of the Heat. They simply aren't going to be carried by the same player every night. So the question entering Game 3, with the Hawks having had some time to game plan against what they've seen so far, is which member of the Heat takes over Game 3? Keep an eye on Bam Adebayo. He's scored just 15 points in this series, but this is a good matchup on paper with Clint Capela out, and the Heat need to get him going for the rest of the postseason.

Hawks: Rarely is 25 points and seven assists considered a down night, but that's the standard Trae Young has set for himself this season. Still, it was an improvement upon the eight-point debacle of Game 1, yet even at less than his best, the Hawks were able to keep Game 2 close. The question now is just how much the Hawks are capable of when Young is at his best. If a 25-point outing gets the Hawks close … could a 35-point night get them a win? Is that even possible against this relentless Heat defense? Young will surely go for it in Game 3.

Prediction

If the Hawks were healthy, they'd have a genuine shot in this series. They didn't make the Eastern Conference finals a year ago by accident. But as compromised as they are right now, the Heat just have too much talent for them to compete with. Expect the Heat to keep up their stellar play in Game 3. The pick: Heat -1.5