After dropping the first two games of the series to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks bounced back at home in Game 3 and pulled out a tough 111-110 victory. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 24 points and eight assists. With the win, the Hawks avoided falling into a historically insurmountable 3-0 hole. Instead, the series now sits at a much more manageable 2-1. In Game 4 on Sunday night, the Hawks will look to even up the series at home before heading back to Miami for Game 5.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth game between Miami and Atlanta.

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

When: Sunday, April 24 | 7 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT | Live stream: FuboTV

TNT | FuboTV Odds: ATL +110; MIA -130; O/U 221 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Kyle Lowry's status for the game is the main storyline in this one for the Heat. Lowry left Game 3 with a hamstring injury, and his status for Game 4 is not known at this point. "All I know right now is it's a hamstring," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Game 3 when asked about Lowry. "But I do not know the severity of it and we'll find out more tomorrow."

Even if Lowry is ultimately able to play, it's fair to wonder how much he might be hampered by the issue. It's certainly something to keep an eye on, as Lowry has been a key contributor to Miami's success this season.

Hawks: An injury issue is also the central storyline for Atlanta heading into Game 4, as Hawks center Clint Capela has been upgraded to questionable for the contest. Capela hasn't played in the series at all after hyperextending his right knee in the Hawks' play-in tournament win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland on April 15. If Capela is able to play, he could certainly provide a boost for the Hawks, as his size and rim protection ability could help to stifle the Heat in the paint. Plus, his ability to catch lobs at the rim would give the Hawks another outlet on offense.

Prediction

The Hawks played a much improved game in Game 3, and they still only won by one point, and the Heat had an opportunity to win the game at the buzzer. After letting that one slip, the Heat can be expected to come out with a bit more focus and determination in Game 4. Pick: Heat -2