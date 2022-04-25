After the Atlanta Hawks came from behind to beat the Miami Heat in Game 3, the Heat retook control of the opening round series with a dominant 110-86 win. Star forward Jimmy Butler turned in a sensational performance in which he scored 36 points on 12-of-21 shooting while also securing 10 rebounds. After the Hawks jumped out to an early advantage, the Heat rebounded to gain the scoring edge over the final three quarters even though they were without veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Now the Heat have an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between Miami and Atlanta.

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks

When: Tuesday, April 26 | 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 26 | 7 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV | Live stream: FuboTV (Try for free)

NBATV | FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: ATL +250; MIA -320; O/U 217.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Heat: Much like in Game 4, Miami will be without the services of Lowry yet again as he's already been ruled out of Game 5 due to a hamstring injury. In his place, Gabe Vincent drew the start at point guard and turned in a solid 11-point, four-assist performance. However, the defense was really the story for the Heat as they held the Hawks to just 40.0 percent shooting from the field. Unless Trae Young puts together a historic showing, the Heat could be moving on to the next round.

Hawks: Everything seemed to be trending in the right direction for the Hawks heading into Game 4. Lowry wasn't going to suit up for the Heat while center Clint Capela was returning for the Hawks. Capela's presence was a welcome addition to the lineup, but he only scored two points in his return. To make matters worse, Young struggled all night to the tune of just 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting and Deandre Hunter was one of just three Hawks that finished in double figures. The Hawks are going to need to be efficient from the perimeter if they want to extend this series.

Prediction

With Lowry out of the lineup for Game 4, a close contest would've been within the realm of possibilities. However, the Heat easily were the better team and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them close out the series. Pick: Heat -7