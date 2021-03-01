Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 14-19; Miami 16-17

What to Know

The Miami Heat will stay at home another game and welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at AmericanAirlines Arena. If the contest is anything like the Hawks' 129-124 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz this past Friday, winning 124-116. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, falling 118-109. Center Clint Capela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 17 points along with four blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest on Sunday. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's victory brought them up to 16-17 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 14-19. The Heat are 8-7 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 9-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.

Injury Report for Miami

Gabe Vincent: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Jimmy Butler: Out (Knee)

Avery Bradley: Out (Calf)

Meyers Leonard: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Atlanta