Heat vs. Hawks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Miami 2-1; Atlanta 2-1

Last Season Records: Miami 39-43; Atlanta 29-53

What to Know

Atlanta has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Tuesday. Atlanta and Miami will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that the teams both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Atlanta needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-103.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Miami had to settle for an 116-109 defeat against Minnesota on Sunday. One thing holding the Heat back was the mediocre play of PG Goran Dragic, who did not have his best game; he played for 27 minutes with 13 points.

Atlanta aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams last met in March, Atlanta and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Atlanta came up empty-handed with an 114-113 loss. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBAt

NBAt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.99

Odds

The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.