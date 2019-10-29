Heat vs. Hawks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Heat vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Miami 2-1; Atlanta 2-1
Last Season Records: Miami 39-43; Atlanta 29-53
What to Know
Atlanta has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Tuesday. Atlanta and Miami will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Given that the teams both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Atlanta needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 105-103.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Miami had to settle for an 116-109 defeat against Minnesota on Sunday. One thing holding the Heat back was the mediocre play of PG Goran Dragic, who did not have his best game; he played for 27 minutes with 13 points.
Atlanta aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
When the two teams last met in March, Atlanta and Miami were neck-and-neck, but Atlanta came up empty-handed with an 114-113 loss. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBAt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.99
Odds
The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 16 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Rockets share Chris Paul tribute video
The Rockets tried to make amends with the superstar that they traded
-
Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
-
Wiggins trying to break old habits
Early in his sixth season Wiggins has been spectacular in crunch time. Does that mean anything?
-
Leonard files for trademarks for slogans
Kawhi's infamous 'What it do baby' and 'City views over interviews' phrases may soon be on...
-
Morey discusses 'intense' Westbrook deal
Morey had to give up a whole lot in order to bring Westbrook to Houston
-
Top overreactions from NBA opening week
From the winless Warriors to the rising Suns, here are nine of the biggest overreactions from...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans