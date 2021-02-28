Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Miami
Current Records: Atlanta 14-19; Miami 16-17
What to Know
The Miami Heat will stay at home another game and welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at AmericanAirlines Arena. If the contest is anything like the Hawks' 129-124 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the Utah Jazz this past Friday, winning 124-116. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, falling 118-109. Center Clint Capela put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 boards and 17 points along with four blocks.
Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Miami is now 16-17 while the Hawks sit at 14-19. The Heat are 8-7 after wins this year, and Atlanta is 9-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.
- Feb 20, 2020 - Atlanta 129 vs. Miami 124
- Dec 10, 2019 - Miami 135 vs. Atlanta 121
- Oct 31, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 29, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 04, 2019 - Miami 114 vs. Atlanta 113
- Jan 06, 2019 - Atlanta 106 vs. Miami 82
- Nov 27, 2018 - Atlanta 115 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 03, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Miami 118
- Apr 04, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 03, 2018 - Miami 101 vs. Atlanta 98
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Miami 104
- Oct 23, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Atlanta 93
- Feb 24, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Atlanta 90
- Feb 01, 2017 - Miami 116 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 07, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 15, 2016 - Atlanta 93 vs. Miami 90
- Feb 19, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jan 31, 2016 - Miami 105 vs. Atlanta 87
- Dec 14, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 03, 2015 - Atlanta 98 vs. Miami 92