Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Miami
Current Records: Atlanta 32-32; Miami 34-31
What to Know
The Miami Heat have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami will be strutting in after a win while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Hawks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta, winning 117-109. Center Bam Adebayo continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami is expected to win a tight contest Monday. But bettors beware: they are only 14-30-3 against the spread when favored.
Atlanta's loss took them down to 32-32 while Miami's victory pulled them up to 34-31. Allowing an average of 116.89 points per game, the Hawks haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Miami-Dade Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 22 out of their last 35 games against Atlanta.
