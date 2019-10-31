Heat vs. Hawks odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

After squaring off on Tuesday, the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will battle in a nationally televised matchup on Thursday evening at State Farm Arena. The Heat were victorious in a game headlined by the ankle injury suffered by Trae Young and the 2019-20 debut of Jimmy Butler, who missed the first three games after the birth of his child. With Young scheduled to miss the rematch, NBA predictions will be difficult in assessing the two sides against the spread. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Sportsbooks list the Heat as 6.5-point road favorites, up half a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Hawks picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows that the Hawks are a different team without Young on the offensive end but, on defense, Atlanta can now deploy lineups that are interestingly effective. Lloyd Pierce's team is filled with long, active athletes that can create havoc defensively and, without a traditional backup point guard, the Hawks have leaned into creating havoc defensively and slowing the game down. That could lead to increased effectiveness against Miami's offense and, with John Collins emerging in a 30-point effort on Tuesday, there is reason to believe that the Hawks can find cracks in Miami's defense.

Just because it has a few edges doesn't mean Atlanta will cover the Heat vs. Hawks spread on Thursday.

The model is also keenly aware that Atlanta's offense struggles mightily without Young over the last two seasons, playing right into the hands of the Heat. The Hawks are scoring at a comically ugly rate of 87.9 points per 100 possessions with Young on the bench this season, whereas they are an above-average offense when he plays. That small sample doesn't paint the full picture but, considering it was also a trend during Young's rookie season, the Heat should be confident defensively.

On the other end of the floor, Miami received a jolt from Butler's return and having a No. 1 option opens many doors on the offensive end for a team that needs that star-level impact. The Heat have also received generous contributions from rookie Tyler Herro, who exploded for 29 points on Tuesday, and Atlanta's defense can be attacked with the nuisance that head coach Erik Spoelstra provides.

