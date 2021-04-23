Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 32-27 overall and 16-11 at home, while Miami is 31-28 overall and 14-15 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Miami is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Hawks +5.5

Hawks vs. Heat over-under: 214 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Miami -215, Atlanta +185

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, 137-127. Clint Capela dropped a double-double with 25 points and 22 boards. Capela injured his back on Wednesday and is questionable for Friday's game. Atlanta is now a half game behind New York for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have lost twice in their last seven games overall but have split their last four. Trae Young sprained his ankle on Wednesday and will miss at least two games. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is out for Friday's game. Danilo Gallinari (foot) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami made easy work of San Antonio in a 107-87 win on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo had 23 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. The Heat are one game behind the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami has won three consecutive games.

Jimmy Butler had 18 points and 11 assists on Wednesday. He had missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. Tyler Herro (foot) is questionable for Friday's game. He scored 22 points off the bench vs. the Spurs.

