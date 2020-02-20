Heat vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 15-41 overall and 8-17 at home, while Miami is 35-19 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Heat are 4-6 over the past 10 games. The Hawks lost their final two games before the All-Star break. Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 230.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Hawks +6.5

Hawks vs. Heat over-under: 229.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Atlanta 203, Miami -242

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks are coming off a 127-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday. Kevin Huerter had a tough game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

In six career games vs. Miami, Trae Young is averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 assists. He has averaged 13 points in two games against the Heat this season.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami lost 116-101 on the road to Utah last week. The top scorer for Miami was Jimmy Butler (25 points).

Miami didn't have too much trouble with Atlanta at home the last time the teams met on December 10 as they won 135-121 in overtime. The Heat have won all three meetings with the teams this season and will look to sweep the 2019-20 series on Thursday.

