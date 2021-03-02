A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 17-17 overall and 10-7 at home, while Atlanta is 14-20 overall and 6-11 on the road. The Heat have won four of the past five matchups between the teams.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -3.5

Heat vs. Hawks over-under: 221.5 points

What you need to know about the Heat

In the first of two consecutive games between Miami and Atlanta, the Heat eased past the Hawks on Sunday, 109-99. Miami has won six consecutive games. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points and Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Heat used a 10-0 fourth quarter run that started with 3:00 left to pull away for the win.

In the last five games, Miami has allowed only 20.2 points in the fourth quarter. Adebayo has six consecutive double-doubles, tying the longest streak of his career. Jimmy Butler (knee) did not play on Sunday and is questionable for Tuesday's game. The Heat can go over .500 for the first time this season with a win on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

John Collins had 34 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday. Atlanta missed 27 of 35 3-point attempts. Trae Young had 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, but missed 11 of 14 shots from the field and did not score until there was 2:53 left in the first half. The Hawks are 0-5 in games in which Young has not scored in the first quarter.

The Hawks lost for the third time in four games on Sunday. Lloyd Pierce was fired as head coach on Monday. Assistant coach Nate McMillan will take over as the team's interim coach, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game. Cam Reddish (Achilles) is out.

