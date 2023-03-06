A Southeast Division battle is on tap between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Miami-Dade Arena. Miami is 34-31 overall and 20-12 at home, while Atlanta is 32-32 overall and 14-19 on the road. These two teams are playing again after Miami scored a 117-109 victory in Atlanta on Saturday as 2.5-point favorites.

The Heat have won and covered in two of three head-to-head meetings with the Hawks so far this season. This time around, Miami is favored by 3 points in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -3

Heat vs. Hawks over/under: 229 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Miami -155, Atlanta +130

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami walked away with a 117-109 victory over Atlanta on Saturday. Center Bam Adebayo put together another awe-inspiring performance, posting a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds while also dishing out five assists. Tyler Herro also had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win, while Jimmy Butler had 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

All three of those players are averaging over 20 points per game this season, and their skillsets mesh well with Butler controlling the mid-range game, Adebayo manning the block and Herro knocking down 37.3% from the outside. However, they have missed Kyle Lowry (knee) as an offense initiator and he remains out indefinitely.

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks got a strong performance from their bench, with Saddiq Bey pouring in a team-high 22 points, and the four players coming off the bench combining to score 55 points. However, it was a tough day for superstar Trae Young, who had just eight points on 2-for-13 shooting while also turning the ball over five times.

Young did manage 10 assists and five steals in the game, but Atlanta will be expecting a much bigger night offensively in the rematch with Miami. Young is averaging 26.7 points and 10.1 assists per game this season but has averaged just 18.0 points and has turned the ball over 18 times in three matchups with the Heat so far this season.

