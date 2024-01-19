We've got another exciting Southeast Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks. Miami is 24-17 overall and 12-7 at home, while Atlanta is 17-23 overall and 9-12 on the road. The Heat have won four straight meetings with the Hawks and five straight matchups at home. The Heat are 19-20-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Hawks are a league-worst 10-30 ATS.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 224.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -7.5

Heat vs. Hawks over/under: 224.5 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Heat: -328, Hawks: +258

What you need to know about the Heat

The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for the Heat, but boy were they wrong. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 121-97 punch to the gut against the Toronto Raptors. The Heat's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak. The Miami trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 16 points in the defeat.

Each of those players are averaging at least 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, though they haven't spent much time on the court together, going 5-5 in their 10 games in which all started. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is fourth on the team with 14 points per game, but he's listed as doubtful with a groin strain, while Kevin Love (knee) is questionable. Miami is 2-0 ATS versus Atlanta this season, and the Heat have covered in five of their last six games overall.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta skirted by the Orlando Magic 106-104 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Dejounte Murray with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hawks, who haven't won three straight since the second week of the season. Atlanta shortened its rotation in that victory over Orlando, playing just eight players, but six of them scored in double-figures.

The Hawks average the fourth-most points per game, and while a high volume is their calling card -- as they attempt the most shots per game -- high efficiency is not as Atlanta ranks 20th in field goal percentage. Leading scorer Trae Young (27.2 PPG) is shooting just 42.1% from the field, which is his lowest since his rookie year. However, the Hawks are simply hoping that Young is able to play as he's listed as questionable with an illness, while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is listed as out.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Hawks are 3-12 ATS in their last 15 games vs teams that win over 55% of games.

The Hawks are 8-28 ATS in their last 36 games vs teams allowing over 102 PPG.

The Heat are 18-18-2 ATS in their last 38 games vs teams allowing over 102 PPG.

