The Atlanta Hawks travel to play the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday evening. The winner of this matchup will become the No. 7 seed and advance to play the Boston Celtics in the first round. The loser will face the winner of Bulls vs. Raptors to become the No. 8 seed. Miami ended the season well, winning four of its past five games. Meanwhile, Atlanta dropped two contests to finish the regular season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226.5.

Hawks vs. Heat: Miami -5

Hawks vs. Heat over/under: 226.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Miami -205, Atlanta +170

ATL: Over is 4-0-1 in Hawks' last five overall

MIA: Heat are 4-1 ATS in their last five games playing on one day of rest

Why the Heat can cover



Forward Jimmy Butler is an outstanding two-way force for Miami. Butler impacts the game in many different ways and has a knack for jumping into passing lanes. The six-time All-Star selection leads the team in scoring (22.9), assists (5.3) and steals (1.8). On April 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, he finished with 35 points and 12 assists.

Center Bam Adebayo continues to be a power player in the frontcourt. Adebayo has strong hands in the paint to be a consistent rebounder and rim defender. The Kentucky product averages 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He recorded 31 double-doubles during the regular season. On March 28 versus the Toronto Raptors, Adebayo notched 21 points and 12 boards.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Trae Young has been an excellent playmaker and smooth sharpshooter. Young owns superb range on the perimeter and is able to consistently set teammates up for easy scores. The Oklahoma product was second in the NBA in assists (10.2) and 10th in scoring (26.2). He's dished out at least 12 assists in three straight games. In his last outing against the Philadelphia 76ers, Young racked up 27 points, 20 assists and four steals.

Center John Collins is an athletic, high-flying threat in the frontcourt. Collins uses his leaping ability as a low post scorer and rebounder. The Wake Forest product logs 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. On April 2 against the Dallas Mavericks, he amassed 18 points and 10 boards, including knocking down four 3-pointers.

