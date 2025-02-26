We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks. Miami is 26-30 overall and 12-11 at home, while Atlanta is 27-31 and 14-16 on the road. The Hawks won each of their first two matchups this season in Atlanta, most recently defeating the Heat, 98-86, on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The Heat are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -2.5

Heat vs. Hawks over/under: 230.5 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Heat -142, Hawks +119

ATL: The Hawks are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last 10 games

MIA: The Over has hit in three of the last four Heat games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is coming off its second victory over the Heat this season with a 98-86 win on Monday in Atlanta. The Hawks held Miami to 32.1% shooting from the field, including 17.5% on 3-pointers, and the Heat's 86 points were tied for the second-fewest in a game for them this season. If Atlanta's defensive efficiency can travel over to Miami, or the Heat simply continues to miss shots, Wednesday could have a similar result.

The Heat are 1-6 over their last seven games, struggling to score consistently during that stretch. They've scored 86 points or fewer in three of the seven contests. Even with Trae Young scoring just 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 0 of 7 on 3-pointers, on Monday, the Hawks still easily won. Young (Achilles, probable) is averaging 24 ppg and leads the league with 11.5 assists per game. He had 14 assists against Miami on Monday as six different Hawks scored at least 10 points. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover



The Heat had a dismal 3-point shooting night they'd like to forget about on Monday, but they aren't nearly as poor of a shooting team as they showed in that contest. The Heat are 16th in 3-point percentage (35.6%) and Tyler Herro, who shot 0 of 9 on 3-pointers, is shooting 37.2% from deep this season. The season-long statistics would indicate a stronger shooting performance from Miami on Wednesday. Andrew Wiggins (jaw) is probable and Bam Adebayo (calf) is questionable.

Herro scored 40 points against the Bucks the day before his struggles against Atlanta as he's become a reliable, go-to scorer following the Jimmy Butler trade. The Heat have the No. 7 scoring defense, allowing 110.7 ppg this season, and the Hawks rank 27th in scoring defense (119 ppg) despite Monday's success. The Heat are 5-1 over their last six home games against the Hawks and with a return to Miami on Wednesday, we could see a completely different outcome from Monday. See which team to pick here.

