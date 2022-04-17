Sunday brings a quadruple-header of action in the 2022 NBA playoffs, and the opening matchup of the day pits the Atlanta Hawks against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series. Atlanta earned the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after defeating the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament. The Hawks finished 43-39 in the regular season, while the Heat earned the No. 1 seed with a 53-29 mark. John Collins (finger/foot) is listed as questionable for the Hawks, with Clint Capela (knee) and Lou Williams (back) ruled out. Markieff Morris (calf), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), and P.J. Tucker (calf) are listed as questionable for the Heat.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the 6.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds. Before making any Heat vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Heat -6.5

Hawks vs. Heat over-under: 219.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Heat -300, Hawks +240

ATL: The Hawks are 9-2 against the spread in the last 11 games

MIA: The Heat are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Hawks can cover

Trae Young and Atlanta's offense are responsible for much of the team's success, but the Hawks also match up well on defense against Miami. The Hawks are in the top five of the NBA in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 20 attempts per game, and Atlanta is strongly above-average in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed. While the Hawks don't usually force turnovers at a high level, Miami is No. 28 in the NBA in turnovers per game on offense, and the Heat are also No. 28 in points in the paint.

On the other end, Atlanta scores more than 1.15 points per possession, No. 2 in the NBA, and the Hawks are the best team in the NBA at avoiding turnovers, committing only 11.9 per game. Atlanta generates 2.08 assists for every turnover, and Miami is in the bottom third of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed, blocked shots and free throw attempts allowed on defense. The Hawks are also tremendous in converting shot attempts, headlined by a top-five mark in the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 37.4 percent.

Why the Heat can cover

While Atlanta might have the most prolific offensive player in the series, the Heat have plenty of star power and balance. Miami is led by Jimmy Butler, who averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the regular season. Butler is also a tremendous defender, and he is flanked by Bam Adebayo, an excellent defensive player who averages 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Tyler Herro is the leading scorer in the NBA from a bench role, averaging 20.7 points per game, and Miami leads the NBA in 3-point accuracy at 37.9 percent.

The Heat also rank in the top six of the league in 3-points per game, assist percentage and free throw percentage, with top-10 marks in assists per game and offensive rebound rate. Atlanta finished the regular season with a bottom-five defensive efficiency mark in the NBA, and the Hawks rank No. 25 or worse in both 3-point defense and turnover creation.

How to make Hawks vs. Heat picks

