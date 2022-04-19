The Atlanta Hawks aim to bounce back on Tuesday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. The Hawks were throttled by the Miami Heat in Game 1 of a first round series, trailing by as many as 32 points. Two days later, the Hawks will aim to even the score in Game 2, with the No. 8 seed led by Trae Young. Miami is the No. 1 seed in the East after a 53-win season, and the Heat hold home-court advantage in Game 2. Bam Adebayo (quad), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), and Markieff Morris (hip) are listed as questionable for the Heat. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is listed as probable for the Hawks, with Clint Capela (knee) and Lou Williams (back) ruled out.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a seven-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Hawks vs. Heat odds. Before making any Heat vs. Hawks picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-56 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Hawks, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Heat:

Hawks vs. Heat spread: Heat -7

Hawks vs. Heat over-under: 219 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Heat -320, Hawks +250

ATL: The Hawks are 9-3 against the spread in the last 12 games

MIA: The Heat are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta struggled mightily on both ends in Game 1, but the Hawks faced a significant rest disadvantage after emerging from the NBA's play-in tournament. With the playing field now leveled, the Hawks can focus on an elite offense. Atlanta finished the regular season with the NBA's No. 2 offense, scoring 115.4 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks have a tremendous statistical profile, and Atlanta also has the best offensive player in this series in Young. Young led the NBA in total points and total assists in 2021-22, becoming the second player in league history to do so, and he averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game.

The Hawks led the NBA in ball security as a team, committing fewer than 12 turnovers per game, and Atlanta averaged 2.08 assists for every giveaway. The Hawks are also due for a bounce-back in 3-point shooting, with Atlanta finishing No. 2 in the league in 3-point accuracy at 37.4 percent. The Hawks are above-average in field goal percentage, free throw percentage and free throw creation, while Miami ranked in the bottom third of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed, blocked shots and free throw prevention.

Why the Heat can cover

Game 1 was a masterclass from Miami. The Heat scored more than 1.18 points per possession, converting 18 of 38 from 3-point range and scoring at will for the majority of the opening matchup. Miami was also elite on defense, holding Atlanta's prolific backcourt tandem of Young and Bogdanovic to 14 combined points and just 1-20 from the field. For the season, the Heat ranked No. 4 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 108.4 points per 100 possessions.

Miami also ranked in the top four in three-point defense (33.9 percent) and field goal percentage allowed (44.7 percent), with elite marks in assists allowed (23.3 per game) and turnovers created (15.0 per game). No team allowed fewer points in the paint (41.3 per game) than Miami in 2021-22, and the Heat are also dominant on the defensive glass, securing 73.5 percent of available rebounds during the regular season.

How to make Hawks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 224 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.