The Atlanta Hawks aim to continue their stellar play at home on Sunday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Hawks picked up a crucial Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday, avoiding a dreaded 0-3 deficit. Miami aims to reestablish control in Game 4, with the Heat giving up a 16-point lead in the Game 3 loss. Clint Capela (knee) is listed as questionable for the Hawks, with Lou Williams (back) ruled out. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Bam Adebayo (quad), P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Heat.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the two-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221 in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -2

Heat vs. Hawks over-under: 221 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Heat -130, Hawks +110

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

ATL: The Hawks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's defense has been excellent through three games. The Heat are holding the high-powered Hawks to 106.2 points per 100 possessions in the first three games, and Miami is securing nearly 79 percent of available rebounds on the defensive glass. Miami creates havoc, as evidenced by a 16.6 percent turnover creation rate in the series, and the Heat were No. 4 in the NBA in defensive efficiency during the regular season.

On offense, Miami's passing has been effective in the series, assisting on more than 70 percent of field goals with 28.7 assists per contest. The Heat are also shooting well, including a 60.2 percent true shooting mark, and Miami is a top-10 team in 3-point accuracy, 3-point volume, free throw shooting, assists, assist rate and offensive rebound rate in the regular season. Atlanta ranked in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive efficiency and No. 27 in the league in turnover creation in 2021-22.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks have been excellent on offense for most of the season, and they found their form in Game 3. Atlanta finished No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season, with Trae Young and company generating more than 115 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks led the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 11.9 giveaways per game, and Atlanta ranked in the top four of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, 3-point accuracy and free throw accuracy.

The Hawks also made 47 percent of their shots during the 82-game marathon, and Atlanta put pressure on the opposition with more than 22 free throw attempts per game. In Game 3 on Friday, the Hawks scored 1.19 points per possession with an outstanding 62.2 percent true shooting mark. Atlanta also produced more than twice as many assists as turnovers in the last matchup, and the Hawks are dominant at home, winning 21 of the last 24 games at State Farm Arena.

How to make Hawks vs. Heat picks

