The Miami Heat can close out their first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday when the teams meet for Game 5 in the best-of-seven series. The top-seeded Heat took command of the series behind a 110-86 win at Atlanta on Sunday. The No. 8-seeded Hawks reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season but will need some postseason magic in order to duplicate that feat as they ceded control of the series by losing on their home court. Miami would face the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series if it advances. Clint Capela (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) are questionable for Atlanta, while Lou Williams (back) is out. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for Miami, while P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from FTX Arena in Miami. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 217.5 in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Hawks vs. Heat picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the second full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Hawks, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Heat:

Hawks vs. Heat point spread: Miami -7.5

Hawks vs. Heat over-under total: 217.5 points

Hawks vs. Heat money line: Miami -340, Atlanta +270

ATL: The Hawks are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up defeat.

MIA: The Heat have covered five straight games as a home favorite.

Why the Heat can cover

If the Heat can get close to matching their intensity from Sunday's Game 4, they should be on their way to the second round without much of a problem. They set the tone from the start with tenacity on the defensive end on their way to a rare 24-point road postseason blowout.

Miami's defenders threw traps at Atlanta star Trae Young, who repeatedly succumbed to the pressure. Young finished with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting and registered a plus-minus of -27.

On the offensive end, the Heat were solid if unspectacular as all five starters reached double figures even though they shot just 43.5 percent from the field. Jimmy Butler had a game-high 36 points, while Bam Adebayo logged 14 points and eight rebounds.

Why the Hawks can cover

Last year, the upstart Hawks appeared to be a year ahead of schedule as they advanced to the conference finals as a No. 5 seed. Their path included an upset of the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and featured a remarkable three road victories to get the job done.

Although Young has been erratic in this series, he has already shown an ability to thrive in road environments and high-pressure situations. He had 25 points and seven assists in Game 2 at Miami in which the Hawks stayed within striking distance most of the way before falling 115-105.

Another positive for Atlanta in the Game 5 defeat came from defensive stalwart De'Andre Hunter, who is arguably its second-most important player and had one of his best performances of the season. Hunter scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting while adding three rebounds.

How to make Hawks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 223 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Heat vs. Hawks picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.