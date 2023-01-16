State Farm Arena showcases a Southeast Division battle on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat in a special MLK Day matchup, with the Hawks winning three of their last four games. Atlanta is 21-22 overall and 11-9 at home, with Miami entering at 24-20 this season. Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for the Hawks, with Trae Young (shoulder) listed as probable. Kyle Lowry (knee), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out for the Heat, with Caleb Martin (quad) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 1.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Heat vs. Hawks odds.

Heat vs. Hawks spread: Heat -1.5

Heat vs. Hawks over/under: 224.5 points

Heat vs. Hawks money line: Heat -120, Hawks +100

MIA: The Heat are 9-10-1 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 8-12 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover



Miami is playing well in recent days, winning 12 of the last 17 games and out-scoring opponents by 3.5 points per 100 possessions. The Heat are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive efficiency over that span, and Miami is fantastic in key areas on offense. That includes top-tier marks in free throw accuracy (82.8%) and turnovers (13.5 per game), setting the stage for the team's defense to flummox opponents.

Miami is giving up 110.9 points per 100 possessions this season, and the Heat lead the NBA in points allowed in the paint (44.1 per game). The Heat also rank in the top three of the league in free throw prevention (20.7 attempts per game), turnovers created (16.4 per game), and steals (8.4 per game). Miami is very solid on the defensive glass, securing 72.8% of missed shots from opponents and limiting the opposition to 12.7 second-chance points per game.

Why the Hawks can cover

The Hawks are led by a dynamic guard in Trae Young. The 2021-22 All-NBA selection is averaging 27.5 points and 9.8 assists per game this season, and Young has been even better in recent days. He is averaging 28.9 points per game in the last 12 contests, with Young making 41.7% of his 3-point attempts and posting a 62.6% true shooting mark.

He is the centerpiece of an offense that takes care of the ball at an elite level, with the Hawks ranking No. 2 in the NBA with a 12.4% turnover rate. Atlanta is also in the top five of the league in free throw accuracy, making 82% of attempts, and the Hawks are in the top ten with 51.8 points per game in the paint. Miami is in the bottom third of the league in 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage allowed.

