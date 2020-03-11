Heat vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Heat vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Miami
Current Records: Charlotte 22-42; Miami 41-23
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Oct. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Hornets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to right the ship.
Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-138. Small forward Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte and finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Heat had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their matchup 100-89. It was another big night for Miami's power forward Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists.
The Hornets ended up a good deal behind Miami when they played in the teams' previous meeting last November, losing 117-100. Can Charlotte avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 17, 2019 - Miami 93 vs. Charlotte 75
- Mar 06, 2019 - Miami 91 vs. Charlotte 84
- Oct 30, 2018 - Charlotte 125 vs. Miami 113
- Oct 20, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 27, 2018 - Miami 95 vs. Charlotte 91
- Jan 20, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 15, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. Charlotte 100
- Apr 05, 2017 - Miami 112 vs. Charlotte 99
- Mar 08, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 29, 2016 - Charlotte 91 vs. Miami 82
- Oct 28, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. Miami 91
- May 01, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Charlotte 73
- Apr 29, 2016 - Miami 97 vs. Charlotte 90
- Apr 27, 2016 - Charlotte 90 vs. Miami 88
- Apr 25, 2016 - Charlotte 89 vs. Miami 85
- Apr 23, 2016 - Charlotte 96 vs. Miami 80
- Apr 20, 2016 - Miami 115 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 17, 2016 - Miami 123 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 17, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 05, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. Charlotte 95
- Dec 09, 2015 - Charlotte 99 vs. Miami 81
- Oct 28, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Charlotte 94
