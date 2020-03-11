Heat vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Miami

Current Records: Charlotte 22-42; Miami 41-23

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since Oct. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Hornets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami should still be riding high after a win, while Charlotte will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 143-138. Small forward Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte and finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Heat had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, taking their matchup 100-89. It was another big night for Miami's power forward Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 14 boards in addition to six assists.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind Miami when they played in the teams' previous meeting last November, losing 117-100. Can Charlotte avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.